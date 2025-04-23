Wahala Be Like Bicycle: How Slang Became Nigeria’s New Political Language

In the ever-evolving landscape of Nigerian politics, there’s a new language making waves: slang. Gone are the days when politicians relied on lofty speeches and formalities to woo the masses. Today, political discourse in Nigeria has taken a different turn — one that’s as colloquial as a village market chat, as pungent as the “kunu” sold on street corners, and just as easily understood as the ubiquitous phrases that define Nigerian culture.

The rapid rise of slang in Nigerian politics isn’t merely a reflection of the country’s dynamic social fabric. It’s a clever, often disruptive, tactic that blends the traditional with the contemporary. It’s the language of the streets, the language of the young, and, more importantly, the language of power.

The Emergence of a Linguistic Revolution

Imagine this: It’s the year 2015. A newly-elected president, riding high on the wave of change, strides into the political arena with a slogan that sends ripples through every corner of the nation — “Change begins with you.” While this slogan was undeniably effective, it was the witty one-liners and street-smart slangs peppered through political speeches that had people on their feet, clapping with every utterance.

Fast-forward to 2023, and Nigerian politics has been completely transformed. Slang is now embedded in the vocabulary of politicians, political commentators, and social media influencers alike. From the staccato catchphrases of political rallies to the witty hashtags that define elections, the Nigerian politician’s new toolkit isn’t just political rhetoric — it’s a cultural weapon. “Wahala be like bicycle,” a common phrase meaning “trouble follows you wherever you go,” now doubles as a metaphor for the chaotic whirlwind of Nigerian politics. If politics is a bicycle, wahala (trouble) is the constant companion. It’s a clever quip, a humorous twist on the country’s chronic problems, yet it holds a deep, biting truth.

The use of slang has become a mirror to Nigeria’s volatile political environment. Just as “Japa” — the slang for “run away” — encapsulates the notion of fleeing abroad in search of better opportunities, it also highlights the government’s failure to address youth unemployment, corruption, and economic stagnation. Slang is no longer just a tool for social media posts; it has embedded itself in mainstream political dialogue. It is the new battleground for influence.

The Political Appeal of Slang

Why has slang become such a powerful political tool? The answer lies in its ability to simplify complex political concepts. It speaks directly to the people, cutting through the bureaucratic fog of political jargon and creating a personal connection with voters. Slang is “street-smart,” and in a country like Nigeria, where politics is often about connecting with the masses, this accessibility gives it a unique edge.

Take, for instance, the 2019 election campaign, when “The Next Level” slogan became a household phrase. While it wasn’t exactly slang, it was short, direct, and easily adapted into colloquial forms. By the time the elections rolled around, the masses had already transformed it into “Next Level of wahala,” a phrase that humorously criticized the administration’s failures while also expressing frustration.

Herein lies the power of slang: It’s fluid. It evolves as quickly as the people’s moods, making it a formidable force in shaping political discourse. Politicians are no longer just addressing issues; they’re speaking the language of the people. For a politician in Nigeria, mastering slang is akin to wielding a powerful weapon. A well-placed slang phrase can ignite a firestorm of reactions on social media, shaping public opinion faster than any formal speech could.

The Influence of Social Media

In Nigeria, political campaigns are no longer confined to speeches delivered in stadiums or televised addresses. They spill over into social media, where Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook have become crucial platforms for shaping public opinion. In fact, the data paints a striking picture: According to a report by DataReportal, as of January 2023, Nigeria has over 28 million active social media users, with Twitter being the most influential platform in the realm of political discourse.

It’s on platforms like these where slangs take flight. The beauty of slang lies in its brevity — its ability to convey complex political situations in just a few words. Politicians, in their effort to connect with the younger demographic, have found that a clever hashtag or a witty phrase is often far more impactful than a lengthy, nuanced policy speech. “No wahala,” for instance, which loosely translates to “no problem,” has become shorthand for politicians distancing themselves from controversies or attempting to downplay critical issues.

In a sense, slang offers politicians a chance to perform authenticity. When a politician says “Make Nigeria great again” in a formal, scripted speech, it feels canned. But when they say “No wahala, na smooth ride” in a rally, it resonates. It feels like a conversation with a friend, not a lecture from a leader.

Slang as Political Commentary

The beauty of slang in Nigerian politics is that it’s not just the politicians who use it; it’s the people, too. Citizens, particularly on platforms like Twitter, have turned slang into an art form of political commentary. It’s a way for Nigerians to take ownership of their political narrative and express their dissatisfaction — or approval — in a way that transcends formal discourse.

Consider the phrase “Omo Naija” — a term used to refer to someone who embraces the chaos of Nigerian life. While it’s often used in jest, it also reflects the tenacity required to navigate Nigeria’s political landscape. When used to describe a politician, it encapsulates the idea that to succeed in Nigerian politics, you must possess a unique blend of resilience, flexibility, and, quite frankly, a high tolerance for “wahala.”

In 2023, during a series of national protests, Nigerians on social media adopted the phrase “No Leave, No Transfer” to express dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of various crises. The phrase caught fire, quickly evolving into a powerful symbol of collective resistance. It wasn’t just a slogan; it was slang that voiced the sentiment of millions.

Conclusion

The rise of slang in Nigerian politics is more than just a trend. It’s a cultural revolution in communication. By embracing the language of the streets, politicians have not only found a way to connect with their electorate, they’ve also inadvertently shifted the very way political dialogue happens in the country. Slang has moved from the realm of casual chatter to the heart of political discourse. It’s a language that’s raw, relatable, and real.

If the 2015 slogan of “Change begins with you” was the prelude, then the slang-driven political narrative of 2023 and beyond is the main act. Whether it’s the omnipresent “wahala be like bicycle” or the more nuanced “No wahala” — one thing is certain: Nigeria’s political language has evolved, and the streets are now speaking louder than ever before.

As the political race continues, the language may change, but the power of slang will remain. In the game of politics, just as in life, “Wahala be like bicycle” — trouble will always follow. The question is, who will ride the bicycle and steer it toward success?

