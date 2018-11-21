WAEC Releases 2018 Second Series WASSCE Results, 36% Smiles

The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has released the results of the 2018 second series of the West Africa Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination.

Announcing the release of the results on Wednesday, November 21, 2018, the Head of the Nigeria National Office of the West African Examination Council (WAEC), Mr Olu Adenipekun said 39, 557 candidates obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects including English Language and Mathematics.

According to him, the figure represents 35.99 per cent of 109, 902 candidates that sat the examination.

He added that 63,037 candidates representing 57.36% obtained credits in five subjects excluding Mathematics and English.

Adenipekun added that a total of 112, 567 candidates registered for the examination in Nigeria, out of which 109, 902 sat the examination.

“Out of the total number of candidates that sat for the examination 107,749 candidates have their results fully processed and released while 2,153 candidates have a few of their subjects still being processed due to errors traceable to the candidates in the course of registration or writing the examination. Such errors are being corrected by the Council to enable the affected candidates get their results fully processed and released subsequently,”

Adenipekun also said that 54, 378 male and 55, 524 female candidates sat for the examination which took place in the five members’ countries from August 14, 2018, to October 4, 2018.