WAEC Nigeria Debunks Rumours of English Language Paper Cancelation

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria, on Tuesday announced that it has not cancelled the English Language paper written on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in the ongoing WASSCE for Senior Secondary School students.

WAEC’s announcement is in response to a purported press release by the Council that has been spreading across various social media platforms.

According to the press release dated Friday, 30th May 2025, the English Language paper has been cancelled, and a new date for the examination will be announced soon.

However, in a statement issued on Wednesday on behalf of the Head of National Office WAEC, Yaba, Lagos, by Moyosola Adesina, the acting Head, Public Affairs Department, the examination council revealed that the press release being circulated did not emanate from the Council and stated that the said examination has not been cancelled.

The Council noted that although the source of the information cannot be ascertained yet, it is certain that the false claim is being peddled by mischief-makers who were bent on bringing the Council to disrepute, to cause confusion and panic for candidates who sat for the examination.

“The Council would like to use this avenue to inform the general public and all stakeholders that pieces of information from the Council are disseminated via our official and verified social media handles, as well as accredited media platforms across the country.

“In the same vein, all press releases are issued and signed by the Public Affairs Department of the Council on behalf of the Head of National Office.

“Once again, we thank all stakeholders for the confidence reposed in us for the seventy-three (73) years of conducting examinations, and we promise to always seek innovative ways to render quality services to the Nigerian child,” the WAEC said.