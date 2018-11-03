WAEC Issues President Buhari Certificate

The West African Examination Council (WAEC), has issued President Muhammadu Buhari an attestation certificate and confirmation of school certificate result.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina disclosed this on Friday.

Adesina who disclosed this on Twitter on Friday mocked the President’s critics who have been crying foul over his certificate.

“WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of school cert result to President Buhari. What will the naysayers say next?” Femi Adesina wrote.