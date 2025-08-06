WAEC 2025: Mass Failure a Wake-Up Call -Teacher Decries Students’ Heavy Reliance on Phones

Following the release of the 2025 WASSCE results on Monday, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has reported a significant failure rate across Nigeria, particularly in key subjects such as English Language and Mathematics.

Speaking to The News Chronicle on Tuesday, Mr. Nata ‘Ala Balami, Head of the English Department at Mai Daribe Secondary School in Maiduguri, expressed deep concern over the alarming performance.

“The massive failure in English and Mathematics is very troubling because these subjects are essential for further education and employment,” he said. “They are not just regular school subjects; they are foundational skills.”

Mr. Balami noted that despite reports of students using mobile phones and engaging in other forms of malpractice during the exams, the overall poor performance shows that the real problem lies deeper.

“This is not just about cheating. It shows a wider issue poor teaching quality, lack of preparation, and possibly poor learning environments. Many students now depend more on shortcuts than actual study and understanding, and it’s leading to disastrous outcomes,” he explained.

He also warned that many young people are losing faith in education, choosing instead to focus on quick fixes that do not bring real success.

“We must ask ourselves what kind of future we are creating if students cannot master basic reading, writing, and math skills,” Mr. Balami said.

“Our education system from the lowest levels to the top needs urgent reform.”

He called for better training and motivation for teachers, improved school facilities, and a renewed focus on values like hard work, discipline, and personal responsibility among students.

“There is no substitute for hard work. If we don’t address this decline, the consequences will go far beyond the classroom. This should be a wake-up call to all stakeholders, parents, teachers, government, and students that true success cannot come from a phone screen during an exam, but from real effort and learning.”

Musa Abdullahi, Head of the Accounting Department at Thanawiya Academy, spoke to The News Chronicle about the challenges facing students, particularly in public schools.

“Most of our students, especially those in public schools, do not know how to read and write properly. This is a major problem and one of the biggest challenges we are facing,” he said.

He also raised concerns about the federal government’s plan to transition WAEC and NECO examinations to computer-based testing.

“If the government goes ahead with this plan, they should prepare for widespread failure across the country,” he warned. “Many students lack basic computer skills and are even afraid of using computers. This presents a serious problem and a major challenge for the future.”

Following an interview with an education expert, The News Chronicle has gathered that many parents and teachers, particularly in Northern Nigeria, have expressed deep disappointment over the recently released WAEC results.

According to various sources, there is growing concern about the poor academic performance of students in the region, with many stakeholders describing the outcome as discouraging and a reflection of broader challenges in the education sector.

Despite the widespread dissatisfaction with the WAEC results, some parents and educators remain hopeful that students may perform better in the upcoming NECO examinations.

They believe that NECO, being a nationally administered exam, may yield improved results, particularly if students and schools take advantage of the short period available for revision and preparation.

It is worth noting that Northern Nigeria has long faced significant challenges in the field of education. The region has often been described as lagging behind Southern Nigeria in terms of literacy rates, school attendance, infrastructure, and access to quality teaching.

As a result, the disappointing WAEC results have reignited calls from stakeholders for urgent reforms and targeted interventions to improve the standard of education in the North.

Many believe that without concrete steps to address the root causes of poor academic performance, the region risks falling further behind in national development and economic progress.

In the coming weeks, attention will likely shift to the release of NECO results, as parents, teachers, and policymakers closely watch for signs of improvement or further decline.