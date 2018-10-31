Wade into Growing Restiveness – PDP Urges NASS, International Bodies

… says no amount of threat, intimidation will guarantee Buhari’s election in 2019

Following recent clashes between men of the Nigeria Army, Police and members of the Shi’ite sect, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged the National Assembly and international bodies to wade into the mounting tension, escalating public restiveness, violence and rising cases of extra-judicial killings in the country.

The PDP said the frightening situation in the country is precipitated by series of divisive and undemocratic actions and statements of the Buhari administration coupled with its official high-handedness, blatant refusal to obey court orders and open disregard to constitutionally guaranteed rights of citizens.

The opposition party while expressing its concern said it rejects the resort to maximum unleashing of state apparatus of power against citizens at the slightest provocation, resulting in bloodletting and extra-judicial killings of compatriots, preponderance of which are never investigated despite the usual lip service of bringing perpetrators to book.

They charged the National Assembly and relevant international bodies to take a judicious look into the situation in the country today, urging the legislators to immediately open a system-wide investigation into all violations leading to loss of lives and property in our nation.

Similarly, the PDP says no amount of threat and intimidation by agents of the Presidency will stop Nigerians from freely discussing the failures of President Muhammadu Buhari and ultimately vote him out in 2019.

The PDP maintains that the prevailing hunger, acute starvation, humongous corruption, escalated violence, daily bloodletting, government insensitivity and governance by proxy, which are the hallmarks of this administration constitute the referendum by Nigerians to vote out President Buhari and replace him with our candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

They insisted that the desperation by the Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to gag Nigerians as well as to divert attention from their failures by making spurious allegations and distorting facts can no longer help as Nigerians have already moved on in their determination to do away with them in 2019.

“Nigerians are already aware of how the Buhari administration has been attacking our institutions of democracy, including the National Assembly and the Judiciary and how judicial officers and legislators have been serially attacked under this administration.

“They know that this administration does not possess a modicum of respect for rule of law and how it has been putting the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) under pressure to do its biddings.

“Is it not shameful that the Buhari Presidency is accusing the PDP of attacking INEC commissioners just because our party exposed the secret meeting between it and INEC Chairman at the Presidential villa?

“The Buhari Presidency is also at pains over our party’s unrelenting demand that President Buhari’s relation, who was recently redeployed from Operations/ICT to Welfare Department, be completely removed from the commission; a position that has been approved by majority of Nigerians across board,” the party said.