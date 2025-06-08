VP Shettima Launches National Programme to Restore Abandoned Public Assets

Vice President Kashim Shettima has officially launched the National Asset Restoration Programme in Maiduguri.

This programme, led by NASENI (the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure), is focused on bringing back into use thousands of abandoned public assets across the country.

The goal is to improve industrial productivity and increase agricultural output. This initiative is part of President Bola Tinubu’s broader plan to strengthen Nigeria’s economy by making better use of existing infrastructure and resources.

Details later!!!