Violation of Traffic Laws in the FCT-Abuja: Where are the Traffic Officials?

In the Federal capital Territory- Abuja-herein after referred to as FCT-, there has been an increase in the violation of traffic laws by motorists, especially by the commercial vehicle drivers. The most annoying part of these cases of violation of the traffic laws is the issue of excessive loading of the vehicle beyond the approved number of passengers thereby discomforting and inconveniencing the passengers and aiding causes of accidents on the high ways. And the most pathetic of all these occasions is that the Federal Road Safety Corps-herein after referred to as the FRSC- officials and the Vehicle Inspection Officers-herein after referred to as VIO- have found no solution to the issue. Also, before now, the commercial vehicles would only carry five passengers in all, including the driver of the vehicle, that is, three passengers on the back seat and one at the front seat with the driver making two on the front seat. But the reverse is the situation I have observed today. The drivers now carry about a minimum of seven passengers including the driver instead of five. That is, four passengers on the back seat and two passengers plus the driver to make three on the front seat, to make seven persons in the vehicle which is not in conformity with the traffic laws. This paper aims at calling the law enforcement agencies especially the FRSC and the VIO where applicable to find solution to this violation.

From the certificate of road worthiness issued to vehicle owners upon application for vehicle registration, the number of persons a vehicle or a vehicle owner or driver is authorised to carry is five (5). Nevertheless, what the vehicle drivers whether private of private vehicles for commercial purposes do nowadays is to carry over-load i.e. carrying more than the required five number of persons in the vehicle. Whereas, such act is an offence by Section 11 (4)(t) of the Federal Road Safety Corps Act, 2004, which provides for the criminality of such excess load thus ‘11. (4) In the exercise of the functions conferred by this section, members of the Corps shall have power to arrest and prosecute offenders reasonably suspected of having committed any of the following offences and serve same with a court summons or notice of offence sheet, that is— (t) carrying passengers or loads in excess of the number a particular vehicle is licensed to carry;’. And by Section 11 (7),(8) and (9) of the Act which provide thus ‘(7) Any person who contravenes any of the provisions of subsection (4) of this section or commits any offence under this Act shall be liable on summary conviction to penalty as specified in the relevant section of the enactment concerned with the offence or, as the case may be, in respect of offences specified in column 1 of the Second Schedule to this Act, as prescribed in the second column of the Second Schedule to this Act. (8) A person suspected of having committed an offence under this Act may be prosecuted in any magistrate’s court or area court in the ’’Federal’ ’’Capital’ ’’Territory’, ’’’’Abuja’’ or the State within which the offence is committed. (9) For the purpose of a speedy trial of traffic offenders under this Act, the Chief Judge of a State or the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja shall have power to establish special or mobile courts’.

‘And the punishment is provided in paragraph (u) of the Second Schedule to the Act thus ‘(u) loading a vehicle above the weight it is licensed to carry N200.00K. Also see Regulation 3(1)(c)and (f) of the National Road Traffic Regulations, 2004.

Furthermore, one problem that I have observed as a factor is that some of these commercial vehicle drivers or owners might not have registered their vehicles and might not have submitted their vehicles for inspection. So, the traffic officials have to enforce the provisions of these traffic laws so that the FCT can be safe from traffic accidents and to make journeys by passengers less stressful, convenient and comfortable.

Finally, it is my belief that the traffic officials would enforce these traffic laws and put in place, systems in creating the awareness of the danger in carrying excess loads than approved and or recommended by the traffic laws in those vehicle owners and drivers using various media and non-media means of communication.

