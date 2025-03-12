Victoria Goodwin, Wife of Actor Aaron Goodwin, Arrested for Alleged Murder Plot

Victoria Goodwin, wife of American actor Aaron Goodwin, has been arrested for allegedly plotting to have her husband killed, less than two years after their wedding.

According to a TMZ report, she was taken into custody on March 6 on charges of solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder. The arrest was made after authorities uncovered an alleged plan to hire a hitman.

Despite the charges, Victoria has denied any wrongdoing. However, an arrest report cited by TMZ revealed a shocking text message she allegedly sent to an inmate in a Florida prison.

“Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce,” the message reportedly read.

How the Plot Was Uncovered

The alleged murder plan was set in motion in October 2024 but was only discovered when correction officers seized the Florida inmate’s contraband phone.

Authorities claim that Victoria provided details about Aaron’s location while he was filming Ghost Adventures in California. Police also revealed that she had allegedly agreed to pay $11,515 for the hit, with an upfront deposit of $2,500.

During questioning, Victoria admitted she and Aaron were having “marital problems” but insisted her conversations with the inmate were nothing more than “daydreaming or fantasizing about being without her husband.”

The couple tied the knot in 2022 at Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion, making this case all the more shocking.

As of now, Aaron Goodwin has not publicly commented on the allegations.