Victims of Mokwa Flood Disaster Get Help From Red Cross

In response to the tragic flood disaster that recently struck Mokwa, Niger State, the Nigerian Red Cross has reached out with essential non-food relief materials to support 100 affected households.

The gesture was revealed in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja by Mr. Chima Nwankwo, Head of Communications of the humanitarian organization.

Nwankwo explained that following the catastrophic flooding on May 29—which left over 150 people dead and forced many residents from their homes—the Red Cross mobilized to deliver urgent aid to the victims.

“Each household received plastic buckets and jerry cans for safe water storage, mobile taps to support proper handwashing and hygiene, and a pack of Aquatabs, water purification tablets that kill harmful microorganisms.

“They also received sleeping mats, blankets, camp beds, and shelter kits containing tools and materials needed to build temporary shelters,” Nwankwo said.

The statement also cited the society’s Secretary General, Abubakar Kende, who emphasized the importance of these supplies for families grappling with the aftermath of the flood.

According to Kende, clean water, proper hygiene, and shelter are not luxuries, they are lifesaving.

Kende further assured that the Red Cross remains committed to ongoing collaboration with both the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to continue assessing the situation and organizing additional relief interventions.

“More distributions are scheduled in the coming days to reach additional communities affected by the floods,” Kende said.