Vice President’s Office and NEDC Launch Training for Borno State Teachers

The Office of the Vice President, in partnership with the North East Development Commission (NEDC), has launched an in-person training program for 150 secondary school teachers in Borno State on Monday.

The program, part of the Accelerated Senior Secondary Education Program (ASSEP), is designed to improve teaching quality in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and agriculture.

The first group of trainees, from both public and private schools in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Jere, will participate in a two-day training session.

This follows an earlier online training that reached hundreds of teachers across the North East with modern teaching techniques.

Speaking at the event, Comrade Mahmud Muhammad from the Office of the Vice President emphasized the goal of enhancing education in Borno, Yobe, Bauchi, Taraba, Adamawa, and Gombe, aligning with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He acknowledged the support of Vice President Kashim Shettima, Governor Babagana Zulum, and Borno State’s Education Commissioner, Engr. Lawan Abba Wakilbe, for their commitment to educational improvements despite ongoing security challenges.

Lead Trainer Mr. Oluwagbenga Gbenga Ojo highlighted that the program equips teachers with skills to improve students’ academic abilities, including communication and digital literacy.

The ASSEP initiative, backed by the NEDC, aims to transform education in the region, fostering long-term development and empowerment.

