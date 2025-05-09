Vice President Flags Off 2025 Hajj Airlift in Owerri, Urges Discipline and National Unity

The Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON, officially launched the inaugural flight for the 2025 Hajj on Friday in Owerri, Imo State.

He called on all stakeholders involved in organizing the pilgrimage to maintain high standards, discipline, and a strong sense of national responsibility.

Senator Shettima was accompanied by Senator Abubakar Sani Bello, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, and Hon. Jafaru Muhammad Alli, Chairman of the House Committee on Hajj Affairs.

They were received by the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, his team, and other dignitaries including the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

During the event, the Vice President praised Governor Uzodimma for hosting the ceremony and described him as a symbol of hope for Nigeria. He highlighted that Hajj is not only a religious obligation but also a national duty that reflects the unity and dignity of the country.

He stressed that all officials and service providers must approach their roles with diligence and accountability, as they are responsible for the welfare and safety of pilgrims.

He urged pilgrims to conduct themselves with discipline, unity, and pride, as they represent Nigeria on an international stage.

Senator Shettima also conveyed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s support and assurance that all necessary resources have been provided for a successful Hajj.

Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman announced that 64,188 pilgrims are registered for the 2025 Hajj, with 315 pilgrims departing on the inaugural flight the first of its kind from the South-East region.

He praised the federal government for resolving challenges around Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) and commended Governor Uzodimma for promoting religious harmony.

Governor Uzodimma spoke about the history of the same Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, which was built through communal efforts. He expressed pride in hosting the event, which he said reflects the religious diversity and tolerance in Imo State. He offered prayers for the pilgrims’ safe journey.

The Sultan of Sokoto emphasized that holding the Hajj launch in Owerri is a powerful symbol of national unity.

He praised Governor Uzodimma for making it happen and noted that while religion is personal, national unity is a shared responsibility.

The event marked the start of Nigeria’s 2025 Hajj airlift, which NAHCON aims to complete within two weeks. Pilgrims boarded an Air Peace flight immediately after the ceremony.