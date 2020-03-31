US to bring citizens home amid Nigeria lockdown

The US is repatriating its nationals from Nigeria’s commercial hub, Lagos, and the capital, Abuja, after the two cities were placed on a two-week lockdown in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The US embassy has tweeted that multiple emergency flights will leave the two cities this week.

Those to be moved will be contacted directly and the embassy has advised all US citizens in the West African nation to stay put until they are contacted.

The embassy tweeted:

The U.S. Consulate in Lagos has confirmed multiple emergency flights for this week departing from Lagos and Abuja. Please do not come to the airport until we have contacted you directly. Please shelter in place and await further information. #STEP pic.twitter.com/gABq6j6pgX — U.S. Mission Nigeria (@USEmbassyAbuja) March 30, 2020

Meanwhile, the US embassy in South Africa has told all US nationals there to register their details online.