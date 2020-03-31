US to bring citizens home amid Nigeria lockdown

By
Peters Okwudili
-
56

The US is repatriating its nationals from Nigeria’s commercial hub, Lagos, and the capital, Abuja, after the two cities were placed on a two-week lockdown in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The US embassy has tweeted that multiple emergency flights will leave the two cities this week.

Those to be moved will be contacted directly and the embassy has advised all US citizens in the West African nation to stay put until they are contacted.

The embassy tweeted:

 

Meanwhile, the US embassy in South Africa has told all US nationals there to register their details online.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here