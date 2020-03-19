UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL WITH COVID-19

Covid-19 is the name and infecting you is the game.

The game is simple, try and prevent getting infected with the Coronavirus.

The prize, if you win: Good health for you and your loved ones.

If you lose: there is a 20% risk of a serious illness and a chance of death.

How it spreads

Coronavirus disease spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze. The virus spreads when an infected person coughs small droplets – packed with the virus – into the air. These can be breathed in, or cause an infection if you touch a surface they have landed on, then your eyes, nose or mouth. So, coughing and sneezing into tissues, not touching your face with unwashed hands, and avoiding close contact with infected people are important for limiting the spread.

It also spreads when a person touches a surface, including a hand (through handshakes) or object that has the virus on it, then touches their eyes, nose, or mouth. This is why we advise you to wash your hands regularly and wipe all surfaces with a disinfectant before and after touching it.

The other important point is this: we do not currently know if people can transmit the infection BEFORE they become sick and symptomatic. In other words, we do not know conclusively, if someone who is not coughing or sneezing can give you an infection. However, we assume they can, which is why social distancing is important.

Stay away from people who may inadvertently give you an infection.

A patient with Covid-19

I think it would be great to take you through the typical scenario of someone sick with the virus. This should heighten your responses to the prevention strategies highlighted to help you win the game.

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by a new virus, like the world has never seen before. The disease causes respiratory illness (like the flu) with symptoms such as a cough, fever, and in more severe cases, difficulty breathing.

Someone with the virus starts to feel that something is not quite right. You know within yourself that something is wrong and your health is at stake. There is internal heat that spreads from the stomach and envelopes the whole body. This can lead to rigors or uncontrollable shakes of the whole body.

The symptoms of flu are heightened over a hundred times as you develop a cough, runny nose and fever. Coughing and sneezing repeatedly is the hallmark of the infection and this leads progressively to chest congestion. Have I mentioned about chest pains? The chest hurts from the cough and this progresses to lung congestion and difficulty in breathing. This is the part that concerns many people as it can lead to death.

There is fever and body aches. All your muscles and bones hurt and you feel really sick. Some people simply curl up in bed with the pain, cough and a sick feeling in their stomach. There is nausea and vomiting in some cases. Have I mentioned the diarrhoea? Some patients have nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea. The stomach is totally disturbed and you cannot keep anything down. This leads to dehydration, weakness and extreme tiredness.

Oh, the misery is multiplied.

A severe case

If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19 then please get medical attention immediately.

Emergency warning signs include the following:

1: Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

2: Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

3: New confusion or inability to arouse

4: Bluish lips or face

5: Severe dehydration and inability to keep anything down

6: Severe unremitting diarrhoea

These concerns would mean that things have entered another gear and medical assistance is required. We know that about 20% of people sick with the disease need to be in hospital and some end up on the ventilator in intensive care units. So, do not delay and do not wait till the situation is too bad. If you are sick to your stomach with this virus, call someone!

You may lose the game but do not lose your life!

NB: Numbers to call for help and assistance: 0703286444 and 08009700010