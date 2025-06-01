Unity Cup: Super Eagles Defeat Jamaica in Final to Lift Trophy

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have beaten Jamaica to win the Unity Cup on Saturday after a penalty shootout that went in their favour.

Nigeria took the lead in the first half, scoring in the 9th minute through Moses Simon’s effort, but it was neutralized just two minutes later by the Jamaicans.

The team returned in the second half to take the lead again, with Samuel Chukwueze netting a goal in the 53rd minute, but unfortunately, it was levelled again by Jamaica. The game finished 2-2 and was decided by a penalty shootout, which Nigeria won.

The Unity Cup is one of the oldest rivalry matches between Nigeria and Ghana, first held in 2004. That 2004 triumph remains Nigeria’s only Unity Cup title, largely because no other editions followed. Until now.

Two decades later, the competition has been revived, rebranded, and expanded. The 2025 edition features four teams: Nigeria, Ghana, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago, a blend of African and Caribbean nations.

The inaugural edition, also hosted in London, featured Nigeria, Jamaica, and the Republic of Ireland. Nigeria emerged as winners of the 2004 Unity Cup, defeating the other two nations 2-0 and 3-0, respectively.