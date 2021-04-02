UNIABUJA partners NIHOTOUR to create tourism, hospitality dept

The University of Abuja is partnering with the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism, NIHOTOUR, to establish Departments of Travel-Tourism and Hospitality under the Faculty of Management Sciences of the institution.
The Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University Prof. Abdul Rashid Na Allah made the disclosure at a One-day Seminar on ‘Tourism and Hospitality Legislations for Improved Revenue Generation and Development: Lessons from China’ organized by the trio of NIHOTOUR, UNIABUJA and the China Cultural Centre in Nigeria.
Prof. Na Allah who spoke through Assoc. Prof. Sheriff Ghali Ibrahim, Director Institute for Legislative Studies of the University, said the Hospitality Travel Tourism industry of the country desire skilled and high-level manpower that can deliver quality services of international standards.
According to a press release signed by NIHOTOUR’s Media & Public Relations Director, Mr. Ahmed Sule, the UNIABUJA VC noted further that training and impactful vocational skills are what the tourism industry of the country desires to be able to explore and tap into the country’s vast tourism potentials for the socio-economic benefits of Nigeria and its people.
Earlier in his address at the program, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, Director General of NIHOTOUR observed with regrets that Hospitality and Tourism laws in the country are long overdue for review in line with global best practices.
Kangiwa who called for a general overhaul of hospitality and tourism laws in the country that will enable the industry operate as a huge revenue generating industry as well as improve the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Nigeria, said a robust tourism development policy for tourism enhancement is of utmost importance.
Also speaking at the occasion, Mr. Li Xuda, Cultural Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy and Director of China Cultural Centre in Nigeria said China was able to record great successes in the growth and development of its tourism industry because the needed infrastructural facilities and hospitality amenities were put in place.
Xuda called on Nigeria to invest and make the provision of functional infrastructures at tourism sites a priority if the tourism industry of the country is to thrive and flourish.
He noted that Nigeria like China, is blessed with historical and vast tourism resources and potentials that if properly harnessed, can serve as a major revenue generation sector for the government as well as create job opportunities for the Nigerian populace.
He further remarked that adequate legislation is of paramount significance for a healthy and successful operation of the tourism industry.
Remember me