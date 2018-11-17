Unclog Those Pores with These Simple Steps

I’ve had to deal with acne for long period of time in my life, and while my inflamed skin has mostly calmed, what’s left is an unusual amount of clogged pores. In my struggle to my clear skin back I tried so many facial products, from monthly facials to a rigorous routine that features chemical exfoliation, face masks, oil cleansing, pharmaceutical tubes and endless serums, but still couldn’t crack the code.

All the products I used were harsh on my skin and seemed to aggravate my situation even more. I became furious and desperate, and in my quest to find a lasting solution, I discovered a simple method that worked like magic.

Here is how this three step routine can help you too:

1. Cleanse with water twice daily.

2. Moisturize with aloe vera gel after cleansing.

3. Exfoliate with baking soda every two days.

This three-step regimen has proved to be both the most affordable and the most natural I’ve ever used.

Aloe vera gel as the moisturizer.

Not only is aloe vera naturally wound-healing and anti-inflammatory, but it’s also a fantastic oil-free moisturizer. Plus, it’s a natural astringent that absorbs oil and contains antioxidants that nourish the skin. Can you get any better than that? It really is an all-in-one skin care powerhouse, especially for us oily skin folk.

As difficult as it was, I’ve stopped using all my luxury moisturizers and serums. It was hard to believe that aloe vera gel was the only hydration my skin needed, but, as it turns out, it is. I haven’t noticed any dry skin patches or even lasting tightness. After I wash my face and apply some aloe vera gel, my skin feels cleanand, most importantly, light. Not dry or tight at all!

Baking soda as the exfoliator.

I opt for creating a straight baking soda paste by just adding some water in the palm of my hand.

Baking soda is a natural exfoliant that can treat acne, dark spots, and dullness, all while brightening your skin. It softens sebum and debris, which gives way to a squeaky-clean feeling. It’s also antiseptic and anti-inflammatory, which is the perfect exfoliator for someone with clogged pores.

The results.

This simple three-step routine, I can confidently say that my pores have never felt clearer. But it’s not just that. My face feels lighter, cleaner, and i spend even less on my skin. While my skin is still oily (and, by the end of a long day, it can be especially greasy), it’s a lot less overwhelming than it used to be.