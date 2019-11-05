UN, DRC condemn violence against Ebola health workers

The World Health Organization, the Congolese government and other partners are concerned about the worsening security situation in areas affected by the Ebola epidemic in the DR Congo.

Members of the various institutions condemned the attacks that killed a health worker involved in the response to the Ebola virus in northeastern DRC.

“The World Health Organization, UNICEF, United Nations Ebola Emergency Response Operations and the Congolese Ministry of Health condemned the violence that took place last night in Lwemba, Ituri province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The violence caused the death of a health worker and his wife was seriously injured. The victim was also a journalist from a community radio station in Lwemba and helped raise awareness in the community about the Ebola epidemic in the country”, said Farhan Haq, Deputy spokesman for the Secretary General.

The radio host was killed last Saturday by armed men near the town of Mambasa in Ituri province.

The concerned parties reiterated that any act of violence against persons targeted is unacceptable. Health workers are at the forefront providing assistance to communities affected by the devastating effects of Ebola.

According to the UN, the DRC has already recorded 3,274 cases of Ebola, with nearly 2,200 deaths and more than 1,000 survivors.

Culled from AFP