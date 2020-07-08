UN at 75: Africa on the Global Peace Index

Since January 2020, the United Nations (UN) began celebrating the 75th anniversary of its existence. Founded in 1945, the organisation has held its high in upholding human rights, canvassing for education for all, ensuring socio-political and economic equalities and initiating dialogues at all levels towards creating a more human and humane society. What is more, “The world needs solidarity” campaign by the body with the hashtag #UN75 underscores the importance it places on global solidarity. This piece aims at critically evaluating its activities with a view to juxtaposing its strides and challenges in entrenching global peace with particular reference to Africa.

In the area of human rights violations like gender inequalities and migration, the UN made history when it signed the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in its charter on December 10, 1948. This declaration mandated signatory states to commit to implementing measures which uphold fundamental rights and ensure every human being enjoys his or her fundamental human rights. This it has been able to achieve through the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the High Commission for Refugees and its other 156 special organisations.

In the health sector, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has been a key player in ending the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Although WHO estimated that it would need $675.5 million to combat COVID-19, by mid-March 2020, the body received $103.4 million. This is in addition to $15 million it received from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and $9.5 million from the Contingency Fund for Emergencies (CFE). After declaring 2000 as “The Year of the Nurse and the Midwife,” the body committed to celebrating professionals who provide a wide range of health services “from the first moments of life to the last.”

The Director-General of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus disclosed that “Investing in health workers pays a triple dividend for health, economic growth and gender equality.” Through the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisaton (UNESCO), the UN has always pushed the frontiers of education for all through its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of which education is a top priority. This is aimed at ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education as well as promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Most importantly, in its “Education for All, EFA, 2000-2015: Achievements and Challenges,” UNESCO proposed that 15 to 20 percent of national budgets should be allocated to education of developing countries.

It also recommended that governments everywhere should spend between four and six percent of their Gross National Product (GNP) on education. As a consequence, assistance for education that accrued from developing countries’ bilateral and multilateral donors grew since 2009 at about $11 billion to $13 billion per year in 2016 and doubled in the early 2000s.