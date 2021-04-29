Umueri Airport Test-run: Anambra ready to welcome the world – Umueri Monarch

42 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | April 29, 2021
Awka – Ahead of Friday’s planned test-running of the Anambra International Cargo and Passengers Airport, Umueri, there are expectations that the project when it finally comes on stream, will boost the State Internally Generated Revenue and open business opportunities for individuals in the state.
This is according to the traditional ruler of Umueri in Anambra East Council Area, Igwe Benneth Emeka, who spoke with TNC correspondent on Wednesday.
Anambra State government has proposed the test running of the airport tomorrow during which two airplanes will land at the airport for the first time.
A recent visit yesterday to the site, revealed that the project is over 95 percent completed, with the terminal, runway, tower and other essential facilities already completed.
Igwe Emeka, whose community hosts the project, said the construction of the Airport at Umueri by the state government, has written the name of the community and Anambra, in the world map.
In his view, the project will unleash the abundant business and commercial attributes of Anambra state to the international arena as well as bring the world to the people’s doorsteps.
“There is no gainsaying that the prospects that this project holds for the state are too numerous to mention. Anambra is a state blessed with abundant human and material resources, most of which remain untapped due to lack of opportunities. We also pride ourselves as business people and it is on record that over 80 percent of flying population at the Enugu and Asaba airports are people from Anambra state, especially those travelling for business activities. It is our hope that this project will unlock loads of opportunities for our people,” the monarch opined.
He continued; “The airport project will create job opportunities for both the host community, neighbouring communities and Anambra state at large. Economically, it will boost the state’s Internally Generated Revenue, open business windows for all and sundry and bring more development to Umueri and Anambra state.”
Igwe Emeka commended Governor Willie Obiano for his efforts and commitment in ensuring the completion of the airport project, describing it as a landmark project for the present administration.
The Umueri monarch expressed appreciation to people of the Umueri for releasing the land needed for the airport project and for their peaceful disposition during the construction of the airport.
“About one thousand nine hundred hectares of land was donated to the state government for this project. Though there was a little issue on the land matter, it was amicably resolved on a round table with the state government. This goes a long way to show how hospital and development-conscious our people are,” he said.
