UK Wants Apple to Give Access to Encrypted iCloud Data

The UK government has reportedly ordered Apple to create a way for authorities to access users’ encrypted iCloud data.

The request was made in January under the Investigatory Powers Act 2016, also known as the Snoopers’ Charter.

Officials allegedly want full access to encrypted files stored by any user worldwide, not just specific accounts.

Reports suggest that Apple may stop offering its Advanced Data Protection feature in the UK.

However, this order would not affect encrypted files in other countries, including the US.

Apple has previously warned that creating such access for law enforcement could put users’ personal data at risk.

The company has not yet responded to questions about the request.

A UK Home Office spokesperson declined to confirm or deny the existence of such orders, stating that operational matters are not discussed.