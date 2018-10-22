UK Media Tour: PDP Flays FG, Accuses it of Spreading ‘Fake News’

Following the Federal Government’s ongoing tour of some major media outlet in the United Kingdom (UK), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the government of an attempt at white washing the government.

The major opposition party in the country asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to seek forgiveness from Nigerians for purveying fake news in Nigeria.

The party alleged that the phenomenon of fake news exploded to the current frightening proportion in Nigeria by the APC led government was due to its desperation ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The PDP alleged that the APC spokespersons deliberately promoted outright lies, hate speech, insults and threats of violence as tools to gain political power, during the run-up to the 2015 polls.

“The APC and its officials literarily fouled our media space by deliberately entrenching falsehood, fabrications, uncouth language and abuses as acceptable’ modes of engagement, particularly in the social media”, they added.

According to the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, the APC and the Buhari Federal Government misled and have been misleading the media and the public by stating outright lies, half truths and fabrications in their statements and claims about governance, individuals and the opposition.

The PDP averred that Nigerians are witnesses to several false performance claims by the APC-led Federal Government including phony political cumming economic recovery and infrastructure development claims, which they project to be factual, even when the reality points to the contrary.

The recently conducted APC Presidential Primaries which produced President Buhari as a sole candidate and winner was further berated by the PDP as it said that the APC purveyed fake news in its declaration with fictitious 14.8 million votes, even when there was no contest and no ballot cast.

“The deliberate deployment of fake news by the APC in its attempt to smear the PDP and its members, ended up demarketing our country in the international arena and eroded the confidence the world had on our markets and business concerns, resulting in the current dearth of investments, collapse of businesses, job losses and drop in national productivity.

“The APC should be remorseful and realize that their use of fake news has devastated our economic, political and social development by triggering fear, public panic and uncertainty; disrupting production, distribution and marketing chains and weakening foreign and local investors’ confidence in our system”, the PDP said.

The PDP advised the Minister of Information and Culture, the Presidency and the APC to immediately apologize to Nigerians for purveying fake news and discontinue their shameless enterprise of beguiling the unsuspecting public with impunity.