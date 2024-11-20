UK Falls Out of Top 50 Supercomputers Globally

The UK has dropped out of the top 50 supercomputers worldwide, with its current national system, Archer2, now ranked 62nd globally.

Archer2’s ranking has declined from 49th in June and 38th last November.

This shift follows the government’s decision to halt a planned £800 million investment into a new exascale supercomputer at the University of Edinburgh.

The project had been proposed to boost the UK’s position in global supercomputing.

Experts warn that without further investment in this technology, the UK risks hindering its scientific progress and innovation.

Archer2, which is set to be retired in 2026, is now in a race against time to maintain relevance as the world’s computational power continues to advance.

