As qualifiers for the Euro 2024 to be held in Germany next year will all be played in this last international break of the year, Adidas, UEFA’s official match ball producer has released the match ball that will be used in Germany in next year’s continental showpiece. The official match ball which was unveiled today at Olympic Stadium in Berlin, is said to encompass high technological advancements.

The match ball called Fussaballliebe features Connected Ball Technology – which sends precise ball data to video match officials in real time, contributing to semi-automated offside technology.

This is the first official match ball produced for UEFA European Championship Tournament that incorporates Adidas Connected Ball Technology to enable match day officials to make accurate decisions faster, combining player’s position data with AI innovation that contributes to UEFA’s semi-automated offside technology and will be key to supporting faster in match decisions by match officials. Fussaballliebe will be used in all 51 games at the Euro 2024 starting from the first game to be played on June 14th, 2024.

The football world is evolving as the game organisers are working round the clock to reduce the controversies in the round leather game, it is hoped that with the introduction of the Fussaballliebe, alongside Goal-line Technology and Video Assistant Referee (VAR), decision making will become valid as fans clamour for transparency in the game.

