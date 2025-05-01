UCL: Inter Hold Barcelona to Thrilling 3-3 Draw in Spain

Italian giants Inter Milan held Barcelona to a dramatic 3-3 draw in an intense clash at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, leaving everything to play for in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final.

The six-goal thriller saw Barcelona nearly stunned after Inter took an early lead just seconds into the match. Marcus Thuram set up the opener following the sublime assist from Denzel Dumfries, who doubled the advantage.

However, a determined Barcelona side, eager not to disappoint their fans, fought back with brilliant goals from Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres, leveling the score just before halftime.

Despite Barcelona dominating possession with 72% compared to Inter’s 28%, the visitors capitalized on their limited chances. Dumfries again found the net, converting Inter’s only shot on target from four attempts.

Yet Inter’s hopes of a famous away win were dashed late on when goalkeeper Yann Sommer committed a costly error, resulting in an own goal.

Both sides will face off again next Tuesday to determine who advances to the final. The winner on aggregate will meet either PSG or Arsenal in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League final.