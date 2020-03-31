UBA Plc doles out #28.5m to support COVID-19 control measures in Anambra

United Bank for Africa, UBA PLC has presented a cheque for twenty-eight million, five hundred thousand naira (#28,500,000) to Anambra State Government in support of its efforts at controlling the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The presentation of the cheque happened today at the Conference Hall of the SSG’s Office, State Government House in Awka.

The Secretary to Anambra State Government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu received the donation on behalf of the State Government from the Anambra Regional Head of the Bank, Casmir Muolokwu.

Making the presentation, Muolokwu said the donation is part of its efforts at supporting the state government to effectively combat the COVID-19 challenge in the state.

According to him, the Bank has earmarked five billion naira globally for COVID-19 control efforts in the 22 African countries in which Nigeria is one of them.

“UBA through its foundation is working to support governments at Federal and State levels to fight this pandemic. The government cannot do this alone and we recognize this. It is in that light that we make this donation. We are certain that this virus is going to be defeated and we are happy with what the government of the state has done so far in checking the scourge here and we commend the government,” he said.

He revealed that the Bank with presence in 22 countries of the world, is poised to ensure that we support the fight against this pandemic and will continue to provide the support needed of it.

“We are taking the lead in terms of the first Bank to lead this support, from the private sector. We are coming strongly in the first instance with the sum of #28.5 million and we are happy that the state gave us the opportunity to do this,” Muolokwu noted.

Responding, the SSG, Professor Chukwulobelu said the state requires about #3 billion naira to strengthen the capacity of isolation centres to handle any emergency arising from the COVID-19 challenge as well as provide support to persons dislocated economically due to the complete lockdown that the pandemic brought about.

“The Federal health facility that is serving as an isolation centre here in the state is not getting any form of assistance from the Federal Government because Abuja is the epicentre of the disease in Nigeria. So, we are looking at spending the sum of 2 billion naira to upgrade one of the isolation centres to a 1000-bed facility.

“This will require the purchase of ventilators, suction machines, oxygen facilities and many others required to handle emergencies under this pandemic.

“As a government, we have also started looking at about 57,000 households who the lockdown has affected their survival drastically. We are planning on how to support them for two months under our social security initiative and this will gulp about 1 billion naira,” Chukwulobelu explained.

He further revealed that government has post-pandemic plans to initiate a stimulus package for businesses that were badly affected.

“We are lucky not to have recorded any single case here. All the processes in addressing this problem, from sustaining our present position through provision of masks, sanitizers and other facilities that will keep our people safe, to the management of the pandemic in any eventuality and down to post-pandemic activities, is capital-intensive. This is why we are soliciting the support of individuals and corporate bodies to assist us in this fight,” he said.

The SSG expressed delight that the government’s call for support is already yielding results and discouraged direct efforts to provide help to the people.

“It is important that our people understand that it is the only government that has the necessary structure to ensure that support is provided in a coordinated manner to achieve greater efficiency. In Anambra State, we have planned out everything and this guarantees ease of implementation of policies by the government. This is the reason we appeal to our people to donate to the government who will, in turn, avail our people these things based on need and in a structured manner,” he said.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Vincent Okpala revealed that the state will have the capacity to start testing for COVID-19 by the end of this week.

“The state government has committed huge resources to this fight. We are presently training our frontline health personnel on how to handle cases and upgrading our isolation centres as well. What is important for us at this time is that we remain safe in terms of the absence of any case.

So far, all cases we sent out for test have all come back negative and we are working hard and believing that our people will play their part to ensure that we maintain this position,” Okpala said.