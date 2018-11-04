U.S Singer to Contend Presidency with Trump in 2020

American-born Senegalese singer, Akon, is considering running for President against Donald Trump in 2020.

Speaking with newsmen about facing off against Donald Trump in a recent interview, the 45-year-old said:

“I’ve been thinking about running for 2020 very seriously. But I didn’t want to just do it because I feel like I want to continue doing what I’m doing and hope that builds me enough momentum [for people] to say, ‘You know what, if you run we’ll support you.’”

On Donald Trump’s stance about the future of the country, Akon said “I feel a lot more unsafe.”

“I feel unempowered. Honestly, I feel it’s gonna be a fight. I feel like I should be always prepared for the unexpected. I feel very uncomfortable.”

He continued, “And I feel a lot of Americans do; even some white Americans feel that way because they’re watching backlash of his decisions. It’s not what’s happening now, because it’s clear it’s creating a whole bunch of divide today. But I think tomorrow that impact is going to be so much more devastating.”

Speaking on how things were under previous President Barack Obama, before Trump took office in January 2017, the singer also added:

“We really came a long way to get people to come together, and look at each other as humans, and work towards a common cause,” he told the magazine.

“And now it seems like everything that was done is being undone, with gangs and race groups reemerging. It’s just horrible.”