U.S. Praises Nigerian Air Force for Efforts in Fighting Terrorism

The United States has commended the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) for its continuous efforts in combating terrorism and securing strategic areas in the country.

This recognition came during a high-level meeting held at NAF Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday March 4, where senior NAF officials met with a U.S. delegation led by Jessica Long.

The discussions focused on strengthening security cooperation, enhancing intelligence sharing, and providing operational support to improve counter-terrorism measures.

The U.S. delegation acknowledged the effectiveness of NAF’s intelligence-driven operations in disrupting terrorist activities and neutralizing threats.

By using advanced surveillance and strategic air operations, NAF has played a crucial role in weakening terrorist networks and preventing attacks in vulnerable regions.

The U.S. expressed its commitment to deepening collaboration with NAF in areas such as intelligence gathering, technology transfer, and capacity building.

During the meeting, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Ibikunle Daramola reaffirmed the Nigerian Air Force’s dedication to national security.

He highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance precision airstrikes to ensure maximum impact on terrorist hideouts while minimizing the risk of civilian casualties.

AVM Daramola also stressed the importance of international partnerships in addressing evolving security threats, noting that terrorism remains a global challenge that requires joint efforts from allied nations.

He further called for increased cooperation between Nigeria and the United States in key areas such as specialized training for pilots and air personnel, the acquisition of advanced military technology, and the implementation of capacity-building programs.

According to him, these measures will significantly boost the Nigerian Air Force’s ability to respond swiftly and effectively to security threats.

The meeting underscored the shared commitment of both nations to tackling terrorism and maintaining regional stability.

The U.S. delegation reaffirmed its support for Nigeria’s counter-terrorism initiatives and emphasized the need for continued collaboration to ensure peace and security.