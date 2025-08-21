Two Soldiers Killed in Fresh Violence in Taraba

Two soldiers have been confirmed dead following a fresh outbreak of violence between farmers and herders in Bandawa community, located in Karim-Lamido Local Government Council of Taraba State.

The deadly clash, which erupted on Wednesday morning, is the latest in a wave of violent confrontations that have continued to unsettle rural communities across the state.

Eyewitnesses who spoke with The News Chronicle said the soldiers were deployed in the area as part of a peacekeeping effort but were fatally caught in the crossfire between the opposing groups.

“The fighting started early in the morning and escalated rapidly. In the process of trying to intervene, two soldiers lost their lives,” said a local community leader.

Also speaking, a resident of the area Talatu Adams said, “Yesterday afternoon, suspected herdsmen launched an attack on Bandawa our community. Two soldiers lost their lives, while another sustained a gunshot injury to his leg.

“This worsening security situation demands urgent government attention. The people of Bandawa and surrounding communities are living in fear, and the sacrifice of our security personnel must not go in vain.

“We therefore call on the Taraba State Government, security agencies, and the Federal Government to immediately deploy more security personnel to the area to protect lives and prevent further attacks. Delaying action will only worsen the crisis.

The renewed violence has triggered panic across the area, with many residents fleeing their homes in fear. Several farmlands and houses were reportedly set ablaze during the confrontation.

Confirming the incident, spokesperson for the Taraba State Police Command, James Leshen, said security personnel had been dispatched to the area to restore order.

“Security agencies have been mobilised to the community to contain the situation and prevent further loss of lives,” Leshen stated, adding that a full assessment of casualties was ongoing.

Reacting to the incident, Musa Garba, a youth leader in Karim-Lamido, described the soldiers’ deaths as “a tragic reminder of the need for stronger government action.”

“Our people are tired of running from their ancestral homes. We need a lasting solution to these senseless killings,” he said.

The Human Rights Defenders Forum (HRDF), a Jalingo-based advocacy group, also condemned the killings.

In a statement, the group urged both state and federal governments to take “decisive measures against the rising cycle of violence that is turning rural Taraba into a killing field.”

Farmers-herders clashes have become a persistent security challenge in Taraba State, particularly in areas like Karim-Lamido, Lau, Wukari, Bali, and Gassol. Disputes over land use, grazing rights, and access to water resources often fuel the conflicts.

While the Nigerian Army has yet to issue an official statement on the incident, it was confirmed by Lieutenant Umar Mohamed, its acting spokesperson.