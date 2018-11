Suspected kidnappers have abducted two sisters, leaving one dead and the other in a state of coma.

Esther Uchechi, a graduate, and her younger, Neche, an SS2 student, were both abducted in Imo State and moved to Anambra State.

According to reports, Neche was later tortured to death while Esther was found unconscious in a bush by a Reverend Father who rushed her to the hospital.