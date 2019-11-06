Two nuns become pregnant during missionary trip to Africa

An investigation has been launched by the Catholic Church into two nuns who took a vow of chastity, yet returned to Italy pregnant after a missionary trip to Africa.

One of the women, who is 34 years old, learned that she was expecting when she went to the hospital with stomach pain, while the other, who is a mother superior, discovered she was pregnant after one month.

An investigation has been launched because they both breached strict rules of chastity. The nuns may choose to give up their monastic life altogether and focus on raising their children.