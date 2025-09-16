spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 16, 2025 - 12:12 PM

Two Nigerians Among 3,700 Prisoners Recaptured After Nepal Jailbreak

World News
— By: Pius Kadon

Two Nigerians Among 3,700 Prisoners Recaptured After Nepal Jailbreak

Security forces have recaptured more than 3,700 inmates including two Nigerians after last week’s unprecedented mass jailbreak triggered by violent anti-government protests in Nepal.

According to Press Trust of India, the fugitives were intercepted on Saturday by India’s border force, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), at Jainagar in Bihar while attempting to slip back into Nepal.

The jailbreak, which saw over 13,500 prisoners storm out of facilities across the country in under 24 hours, has plunged Nepal into its worst internal security crisis in decades. Among the escapees are hardened criminals, high-profile convicts and politically sensitive detainees.

Nepal Police spokesman, Deputy Inspector General Binod Ghimire, confirmed Sunday that 3,723 prisoners have been returned to jail, but 10,320 remain at large. Authorities have urged the public to stay vigilant.

The chaos has spilled into India, where officials fear some escapees may have ties to criminal syndicates along the Bihar–Uttar Pradesh border. The situation is further muddied by arson attacks that torched court records, crippling follow-up investigations.

Among those still missing are former junior minister Sanjay ‘Takla’ Sah, convicted over the deadly 2012 Janakpur bombing; kidnap kingpin Uday Shetti, notorious for cross-border operations; suspended deputy prime minister Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, accused in a fake refugee scam; and ex-home secretary Tek Narayan Pandey.

The killing of industrialist Arun Kumar Singhania, for which Sah was convicted, continues to resonate across Bihar and Jharkhand, where his family remains influential in business and media.

A joint manhunt involving the Nepali Army, Nepal Police, and Armed Police Force is now underway. Despite the sweep, officials admit the majority of escapees remain “untraceable” — and unlikely to surrender anytime soon.

Previous article
Elon Musk’s Billion-Dollar Tesla Share Purchase Sparks Market Rebound
Next article
Trump Files $15 Billion Lawsuit Against New York Times and Penguin Random House
Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Trump Files $15 Billion Lawsuit Against New York Times and Penguin Random House

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
U.S. President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit seeking...

Elon Musk’s Billion-Dollar Tesla Share Purchase Sparks Market Rebound

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
After CEO Elon Musk bought about $1 billion worth...

Debt Financing Reshapes African Tech with $1 Billion Milestone

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
As debt financing hits more than $1 billion in...

Okonjo-Iweala Urges Africa to Harness Trade and Investment for Growth

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Trump Files $15 Billion Lawsuit Against New York Times and Penguin Random House

World News 0
U.S. President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit seeking...

Elon Musk’s Billion-Dollar Tesla Share Purchase Sparks Market Rebound

Technology 0
After CEO Elon Musk bought about $1 billion worth...

Debt Financing Reshapes African Tech with $1 Billion Milestone

Business 0
As debt financing hits more than $1 billion in...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x