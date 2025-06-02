Two Long Years Of Dry Spell

It is customary for governments in Nigeria to roll out the drums from time to time. They do so usually for purposes of self-adulation. Governments in Nigeria are given to self-assessment. This is irrespective of whether there is anything to celebrate or not. They hardly create room for independent appraisals. We had a surfeit of this celebratory masturbation last week in Nigeria. Governments across the states, particularly those that came into office on 29th May, 2023, presented their scorecards to the people. They told their stories with high drama. Since it was all about self-assessment, every sub-national government involved in the exercise scored itself highly. They all came out in flying colours.

That, of course, was only the appearance. The real state of affairs spoke otherwise. The true situation is known to the man in the street who is eking out a living. However, since he is not in a position to join issues with the lies from officialdom, he allowed the sleeping dog to have its way.

But the fanfare went beyond the states. Even the federal government of Bola Ahmed Tinubu celebrated. It bought spaces in national newspapers and television stations to tell its own story. It was success all the way. Tinubu, they said, is flying high. But the chronicle sounded inchoate to the listening ear. It did not resonate with the facts on ground. Of course the hard fact known to one and all is that Nigeria is on an upside down mode. The country has, in the past two years, been stripped naked by those who grabbed power. They have made governance look like a nightmare. For once, Nigerians are fighting a duel with a government that neither provides for the people nor cares to do so.

Again, like the states, the government at the centre also made wild claims. It claimed to have achieved when, in truth, it has reduced the country and its peoples to objects of pity.

Of all the claims by the Tinubu administration, what rankles the most is the success it ascribed to itself in the area of security. In recent months, the upsurge of Boko Haram terrorism has become unspeakable. Some local governments in Borno State are under the full control of the terrorists. The governor of the state, Babagana Zulum, has been shouting his voice hoarse. He was forced to visit the president last week to tell the pitiable story of insecurity in his state.

But Zulum is not alone. The North West of Nigeria is a war zone. States like Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi, among others, live under the shadow of bandits. New terrorist groups are emerging for the purpose of fortifying their hold on the affected states. The same thing is true of the North Central States of Plateau and Benue. Here, bloodletting has become customary. It has become a way of life. Just a few weeks ago, Plateau bled ceaselessly.

Hundreds of lives were wasted by terrorist herders. It was so bad that Governor Caleb Mutfwang had to openly call on his people to arm themselves for self-defence. That was anarchy let loose.

The same thing is true of Benue State. Here, as well, terrorist herdsmen are on the prowl. Life has lost its sacredness in this state governed by someone who is supposed to be a reverend father. The people of the state are wasted in their numbers on a daily basis. But whereas Governor Mutfwang was able to make a clear and definite statement on the killings in his state, Governor Hyacinth Alia is busy pandering to the dubiety of the Tinubu administration on matters of security. He has no message for his people. He has no response to the dire situation. His people are just dying without let or hindrance.

Across the southern states, Fulani terrorists are establishing their camps in the forests. They are killing and maiming. Fulani invasion is imminent everywhere in the south. Neither the federal government nor governments of the affected states have been able to respond appropriately to this anomaly.

This is the Nigeria that Tinubu rolled out the drums to celebrate. This is the security situation Tinubu said has improved.

Under normal circumstances, Nigerians are supposed to tell themselves the truth about their ugly situation. But the reverse is the case here. In fact, a huge irony is trailing our situation. Nigerian politicians are giving the impression that all is well with the country. They are falling over themselves to identify with a government that has not just impoverished the people but has also debased its institutions and the values they are supposed to promote. They are clapping for a government that has domesticated the Hobbesian state of nature in the country. Today, there is a magnetic pull towards the APC, the political party that gave birth to the Tinubu presidency. Nigerian politicians of all shades are falling for the Tinubu scheme. The way they are embracing the malaise called the Tinubu administration, you would think there is anything about the government to commend it.

Fortunately, the man in the street, the real Nigerian, has a different pull. He is not persuaded by the shameless dance of the privileged. He feels the pain the government has inflicted on him and his likes. He knows that those gravitating towards the dead system are feathering their own nests. They are feeding fat on the misfortune of the less privileged. In other words, two tendencies are colliding in Nigeria – the pretentious fanfare of politicians and the harsh reality that the ordinary people face. But no matter how anybody tries to shield the people from the reality of their situation, they cannot but recognize that the past two years of the Tinubu disorder has been nightmarish.

But rather than say it as it is, government decided to embark on a journey of deceit. It believes that it can conveniently lead the people by the nose. That is why instead of taking steps to bring normalcy to bear on the system, the Tinubu arrangement is busy campaigning for a second term in office. This is an aberration of the worst order. But for the right-thinking Nigerian, government’s dance of shame can go on for the benefit of those who are ensnared by it. Those who want Nigeria to survive are just wondering what another two years of Tinubu would be in the face of the dry spell that they have witnessed so far. For the proper Nigerian, continuity for Tinubu is just unthinkable. They wish, not for a continuation of this crippling disorder, but for a redemptive intervention that will come through contrary forces.

QUOTE:

