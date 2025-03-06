Two Liverpool players and manager nominated for EPL February Awards

Two Liverpool players, Mohamed Salah, Dominic Szoboslai and manager Arne Slot, have been nominated for the February Player and Coach of the Month awards.

These players will compete with four other players — Beto (Everton), Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace), Yankuba Minteh (Brighton & Hove Albion), and Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur) — for the prestigious monthly award.

These players have had an impressive campaign in the Premier League during the recently concluded month of February.

For the Manager of the Month category, Arne Slot will face competition from four other managers for the award. He will be competing with Oliver Glasner of Crystal Palace,

David Moyes of Everton, Ange Postecoglou of Tottenham Hotspur, and Marco Silva of Fulham.

According to the English FA, fans have until 12:00 GMT on Monday, 10 March, to vote for one player from the shortlist below. The fans’ votes will be combined with those of a panel of football experts to determine the winner, who will be revealed next week.