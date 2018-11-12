Two Jailed for Illegal Bunkering as Court Convicts Company Over Dud Cheque

Justice F. O. Riman of the Federal High Court sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has sentenced the duo of Suleiman Adamu and Ibrahim Usman to one-year imprisonment each for illegally conveying petroleum products without proper licensing.

The convicts were arrested on April 11, 2018 at a military checkpoint, Abak Road, in Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state by men of the Nigerian Army – 2 Brigade, Uyo, and later handed over to the Uyo Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for investigation and prosecution.

They were caught with 190 large cellophane bags of the product loaded in a truck with Kano Registration number: KNC 145 XA.

Following their guilty plea to the one-count charge of illegally dealing in Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) preferred against them, Adamu and Usman were convicted and sentenced to one year imprisonment with an option of fine of N20,000 each.

While delivering judgement, Justice Riman stated that even though both parties agreed to and entered a plea bargain agreement, the plea bargain does not derogate the objective of the criminal proceeding and forfeiture of proceeds of the crime.

“Since an appellant cannot be allowed to enjoy the proceeds of the crime, forfeiture will also serve as a deterrent. The accused persons are hereby sentenced to one year imprisonment from date of arrest or pay a fine of N20,000 each, while the product be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria,” he said.

Similarly, the EFCC has secured the conviction of Em-Lette Nigeria Limited on one count charge of issuance of dud cheque to the tune of N8.9 million before Justice Olasumbo Goodluck of an FCT High Court, Abuja.

In a petition dated July 8, 2013 which was forwarded to the Commission by one Barrister B.O Olusola & Co. on behalf of Stallion Group Nigeria Limited, one Mrs Ngozi Ibeka, Managing Director, Em-Lette Nigeria Limited and her company (Em-Lette Nigeria Limited) were alleged to have issued the cheques, which upon presentation for payment, were dishonored due to insufficient funds in the account.

The matter was investigated and the convicts charged to the FCT High Court before Hon. Justice Valentine Ashi on a 14-count charge.

However, in 2017, the case was reassigned to Hon. Justice O.O. Goodluck of the FCT High Court, Maitama. The defendants were re-arraigned and trial started de novo.