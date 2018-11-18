Tunji Abayomi dumps APC

Constitutional lawyer, Tunji Abayomi has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) and pitched tent with the Action Alliance (AA).

Abayomi, who was an APC stalwart in Ondo state, revealed that the decision was to enable him fulfill his ambition of representing his senatorial district at the National Assembly at the 2019 polls.

In a letter addressed to Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, and titled “They Just Injured Our Collective Rights And Now I Must Find A Way Out”, he informed the governor that the alleged role of the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole and the party’s National Working Committee, NWC during the primaries informed his decision to quit the APC in order to actualize his dream on the AA platform.

It would be recalled that Abayomi, who has been having a running battle with Oshiomhole over the emergence of the current Senator representing Ondo North Senatorial District, Prof. Ajayi Boroffice as the senatorial district’s candidate at the 2019 polls, had accused the National Chairman of working against the wish of the people by giving “automatic tickets” to Boroffice and two other serving senators from the state.

According to the former APC senatorial aspirant, the term “automatic ticket” is unknown to the party’s constitution which Oshiomhole used to “block” his chance.

The letter he wrote to Gov. Akeredolu read: “In a democracy, eligible members of our party are expected to vote or agree through consensus who the candidate over them should be in any election. It is NEVER the leaders who at any rate are expected to be chosen by the people that impose Candidates in democracy.

“This is why the Constitution of APC defines Candidates as “Any person who has been nominated at a primary or party election to contest at a General Election”. Nomination for elections is always the prerogative of the electors or the people. It is NEVER that of the leaders.

“The APC Constitution in section 20 provides two (2) types of Primary elections for the Nomination of candidates for the Senate that is “Through direct or indirect Primary election to be conducted at the appropriate level.”

“I regret to inform you that the present leadership of APC at the National level has decided to take away your right to nominate Candidates as well as my right to be nominated by its unlawful “Automatic ticket” for all present Senators from Ondo State.

“The National Leadership has appointed its candidate but NOW our people in the North Senatorial Zone must have a chance to choose their candidate against Governor Adams Oshiomhole’s appointed Candidates. We are Ondo State people, our character is to fight for our rights and insist on these rights.

“You may wish to note that on the 3rd and 4th of October, after following all Party processes including all payments, and expenses at various Party levels, I wrote to the National Chairman of APC and APC NEC as the Constitution of APC requires to allow fair play but got no reply.

“In keeping with long standing determination to fight for my right and your right, I will run for Senate in Ondo North Senatorial Zone on the platform of Action Alliance since the National Leadership of APC under Adams Oshiomhole has unconstitutionally blocked my chance by forcing its candidates on us all.”

Abayomi however assured the Governor to return to his camp after winning the Ondo North Senatorial seat under the platform of AA at next year’s elections.

“My decision to detour this time has been difficult. Since 2003 I have been with you. Inspite of the many challenges we faced together I have not retreated. I have not equivocated. I have not moved an inch because there was always a chance at redemption. Today the chance is unconstitutionally totally blocked. In my interest and in your interest I must keep the chance open. After the next Senatorial election which I hope to win, I will return to you,” he said.