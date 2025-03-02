Trump-Zelenskyy Clash in Oval Office Triggers U.S. Protests & European Emergency Summit

A highly anticipated Oval Office meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took an unpalatable turn, which has led to a diplomatic rift and nationwide protests.

The meeting, originally set to finalize a U.S.-Ukraine minerals agreement, ended in a heated exchange between Trump and Zelensky.

The dispute began when President Trump accused Zelenskyy of “gambling with World War III” and criticised Ukraine’s approach to the ongoing war with Russia.

Vice President J.D. Vance, who was also present, later called Zelenskyy “disrespectful” and “antagonistic“, according to reports from The Guardian.

Trump abruptly canceled the minerals deal, which was supposed to secure U.S. military assistance for Ukraine.

Furthermore, sources close to the White House confirmed to The New York Post that Trump walked out of the meeting after Zelenskyy allegedly refused to adjust Ukraine’s defense strategies.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, appeared visibly distressed when asked about the confrontation, with her reaction quickly going viral online.

The New York Post reported that Markarova was seen covering her face with her hands, later telling reporters, “This is a diplomatic disaster.”

However, the incident sparked pro-Ukraine demonstrations in major cities across the U.S., including New York, Los Angeles, and Boston.

Protesters condemned the Trump administration’s stance and demanded continued military aid for Ukraine.

In Waitsfield, Vermont, Vice President Vance faced an angry crowd during a family ski trip. Protesters chanted “Go ski in Russia!” and called him a “traitor“.

According to Hindustan Times, the protests became so intense that Secret Service agents relocated Vance and his family to an undisclosed location.

Meanwhile, Tesla stores across the country has seen demonstrations against Elon Musk, who was appointed head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) by Trump.

Protesters argued that Musk’s cost-cutting measures, including proposed reductions in foreign aid, threatened Ukraine’s defense.

Following the failed meeting, President Zelenskyy flew to London for an emergency summit with European leaders, hosted by UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

According to The Guardian, British Chancellor Rachel Reeves signed a £2.26 billion ($2.84 billion) loan agreement with Ukraine to fund military aid and post-war reconstruction.

Speaking before the summit, Zelenskyy stated: “We will not allow Ukraine’s fate to be decided in Washington. Europe stands with us.”

Political analyst Dr. Michael Reynolds, who spoke to CNN, described the situation as a “critical diplomatic breakdown”, warning that Trump’s position could encourage Russia’s aggression.

“Trump’s refusal to support Ukraine sends a dangerous signal to Moscow. Without U.S. backing, Ukraine may have to rely entirely on European nations,” Dr. Reynolds said.