Trump calls for postponement of 2020 election

United States President, Donald Trump has called for the postponement of the 2020 election.

The American leader made the call on Twitter On Thursday.

Trump expressed concern that the election would be fraudulent.

His reason was the controversial universal mail-in voting.

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”, he tweeted.

The presidential election is scheduled for November.