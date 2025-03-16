Trump Administration to Reinstate Broad Travel Ban, Targeting 43 Countries

The Trump administration is moving forward with a new travel ban that could bar or restrict entry for citizens from 43 countries.

If this mover goes through, it will be one of the most expansive immigration crackdowns in U.S. history.

On January 20, 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order instructing the State Department, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) to review security vetting procedures and identify countries with “deficient” screening systems.

The State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs led the review, which resulted in a classified report submitted to the White House on March 14, 2025.

The report outlined a proposed three-tier travel ban, with some countries facing a full entry ban while others would see their visa policies tightened.

The decision was first leaked in a diplomatic memo obtained by The New York Times and later confirmed by Reuters through administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Which Countries Are Affected?

The draft proposal categorizes countries into three levels of restrictions:

Red List (Full Travel Ban) – 11 Countries

Citizens from these countries would be completely barred from entering the United States:

Afghanistan, Bhutan, Cuba, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela, Yemen.

Orange List (Visa Restrictions) – 10 Countries

Travelers from these nations will face strict visa requirements, including mandatory in-person interviews and restrictions on immigrant and tourist visas:

Belarus, Eritrea, Haiti, Laos, Myanmar, Pakistan, Russia, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Turkmenistan.

Yellow List (60-Day Compliance Warning) – 22 Countries

These nations have 60 days to improve their security and vetting procedures or face being moved to a higher restriction level:

Angola, Antigua & Barbuda, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Chad, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominica, Equatorial Guinea, Gambia, Liberia, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, São Tomé & Príncipe, Vanuatu, Zimbabwe.

Why Is This Ban Being Imposed?

The Trump administration says the ban is necessary to “protect American citizens from national security threats”, citing concerns over terrorism, espionage, and illegal immigration.

“We will not allow foreign nationals who seek to harm the United States to exploit our immigration system,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement on March 14, 2025.

The White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, elaborated that:

“These countries have repeatedly failed to meet U.S. security and intelligence standards. President Trump is taking decisive action to protect American lives.”

Sources say that the inclusion of Russia and Bhutan surprised some officials.

Bhutan, a Buddhist kingdom, has no known ties to extremism, while Russia is a major global power with whom Trump has previously sought warmer relations.

Reactions from Affected Countries

Several nations have strongly opposed the move, warning that it could damage diplomatic relations and hurt economic ties.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry called the decision “unwarranted and unfair” in a statement to Al Jazeera, saying it will seek clarifications from the U.S. State Department.

Venezuela called the policy “hostile and politically motivated,” warning that it could stall negotiations between Caracas and Washington.

Russia, a country not included in previous travel bans, has yet to issue an official response.

However, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, speaking to BBC News, labeled the move “bizarre and inconsistent.”

South Sudanese government spokesperson, Michael Makuei, told The Associated Press that Trump’s policy disproportionately targets African nations, saying, “This is not about security—it’s about politics.”

Legal Challenges and Political Fallout

Critics, including civil rights organizations and Democratic lawmakers, have already vowed to challenge the ban in court.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) condemned the policy, calling it “a thinly veiled attempt to revive the Muslim Ban of 2017.”

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) announced on March 14 that it will file a lawsuit to prevent the ban’s enforcement.

Former President Joe Biden, speaking to CNN, called the move “a stain on America’s conscience”,similar to his reasoning for revoking Trump’s original travel bans in 2021.

Legal experts warn that the Supreme Court may ultimately decide the fate of the policy, as it did in 2018 when it upheld a revised version of Trump’s first-term travel bans.

What Happens Next?

The final executive order is expected to be signed by President Trump within the next two weeks.

Some countries may be removed or added before the final list is released.

The first phase of restrictions could begin as early as April 2025, unless blocked by court rulings.

In the meantime, foreign nationals from affected countries with valid U.S. visas or green cards remain uncertain about whether they will be exempted or forced to leave.

With global backlash mounting, it remains to be seen whether the Trump will push forward or modify the policy in response to diplomatic pressure and legal challenges.