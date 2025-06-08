Troost-Ekong Marks 10 Years with Super Eagles, Pays Tribute to Keshi

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has taken to his X account to celebrate the late Stephen Keshi, the former player and coach of the Super Eagles.

He expressed his appreciation to Keshi for giving him the platform back in Kaduna State with the senior national team:

“I will never forget the ‘Big Boss’ Stephen Keshi for believing in me to make my debut in Kaduna that day a decade ago.

79 caps, 5 major tournaments, 3 medals later. It is my biggest pride to be the captain of this nation and team.

No dream is ever too big. This is my purpose, and I will continue to strive to be better every day.”

William Troost-Ekong made his debut on June 13, 2015. Prior to that, he had played for the Netherlands at the U-19 and U-20 levels before committing his international future to Nigeria. Since then, he has earned 79 caps, played in five major tournaments, and won three medals.

As captain of the Nigerian senior team, Troost-Ekong won the hearts of many Nigerians when he spoke out about the poor treatment he and his teammates experienced while traveling to Libya for an AFCON qualifier last year.

Troost-Ekong, 31, who currently plays for Al-Kholood in Saudi Arabia, has represented numerous clubs across Europe and beyond.

Some of the notable clubs he has played for include Watford, Udinese, and KAA Gent, among others. To date, he has played 302 club games, scoring 12 goals and providing 23 assists.