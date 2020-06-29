Troops Eliminate 12 Bandits During Clearance Operations, Arrest Several Informers

Nigerian Military said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji under Operation Accord has recorded significant successes against bandits and criminal elements in its continued aggressive clearance operations in some parts of the country.

This was contained in a statement released by the Director, Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Major General John Enenche on Sunday.

According to the release, the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, on Friday, foiled armed bandits attack at Mara Zamfarawa village in Danmusa LGA of Katsina State.

In the process, 6 bandits were killed while several others escaped with gunshot wounds.

It added that the troops successfully arrested suspected bandits informers/collaborators, following aggressive patrol and intelligence reports by troops at Dunya village in Danmusa LGA, yesterday. It was gathered that the suspects are currently being interrogated and profiled for further action.

Part of the statement reads: “Relatedly, troops conducted cordon and search operations at Mara Zamfarawa and Birchi Malamawa villages in Danmusa LGA. In the process, several bandits escaped with gunshot wounds.

Troops recovered 4 motorcycles. In the same vein, troops on clearance operation at Maidabino town arrested 6 bandits. Troops recovered 1 fabricated AK 47 rifle and 29 rounds of 7.62 special ammunition as well as cutlasses and Charms.

“In a related development, on 27 Jun 20, following intelligence reports about bandits action at Kurubka forest, troops immediately mobilized to the area. In the process, 2 bandits were killed during a shoot out. Relatedly, on 27 Jun 20, following credible information about bandits hideouts at Rambadawa forest few kilometres ahead of Kodamyo village in Sabon Birni LGA of Zamfara State, troops immediately mobilized to the area. In the process, 3 armed bandits were neutralised while others escaped with gunshot wounds. 1 locally-made gun was recovered.”

It also added that: “Furthermore, on 27 June 20, following credible intelligence about a kidnap incident at Yar Galadima and Mashanyin Zaki villages in Dansadau by bandits on 4 motorcycles, troops swiftly moved to the area and successfully rescued 2 kidnapped victims. A Volkswagen Golf car with registration number MRR 47 XA was also recovered. Troops further dominated the area as an effort to rescue other kidnapped victims have been intensified.

“In another development, still on 27 Jun 2020, based on credible intelligence, troops embarked on clearance operation along with bandits water point at the fringes of the mountain between Gummi and Tambuwal LGAs of Sokoto State. The successful operation led to the neutralization of 1 bandit and recovery of 5 cell phones, cutlasses, some quantities of Indian hemp and sixty thousand naira.”