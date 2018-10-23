Tribute to a brother, John Odey

Life and its ironies and mysteries. How a man so full of life, so full of

energy, with an unusual capacity for love and friendship would be snatched

by death in his prime will remain the question on our lips as mortals

because we are mortals. The day mortals unravel the mysteries of life and

death that day they become divine. That day however will never come as

matters of life and death are exclusively within the province of the

Almighty Who shares his glory with no man.

John was unusual in many ways. My house as a young bachelor Commissioner in

the old Cross River State from 1984 to 1986 became a rendezvous for many

students of the University of Calabar and the Polytechnic, Calabar, young

men then who today occupy commanding heights in the private and public

sectors. I got to know all of them very closely individually and

collectively. John naturally emerged the leader of the pack, he was their

moderator, unifier, chief interlocutor and negotiator. His affable manners

and ability to make light of the heaviest and most difficult situations

guaranteed him results almost always. His loyalty to his principals and

commitment to his pursuits were self-evident.

John was a regular fellow who took matters of his Roman Catholic faith and

his belief in God seriously. He was deeply involved in church activities

and soon earned the respect of the clergy and the laity. He was a Knight of

St. John International expectedly. He was always ebullient and warm and

could never be missed in a crowd. He stood out especially among his peers.

He set out his working life in the private sector with Tofamid Industries

Ltd under the watchful eyes of General Anthony Ukpo (Rtd), to whom John was

always a son, indeed first son. He was to move into the murky waters of

politics where he got his definition. He pitched tent with APP briefly

before joining the PDP where he quickly became a Party apparatchik. He was

State Treasurer of the Party before becoming Commissioner for Agriculture

in the acclaimed Donald Duke’s administration. He moved on to becoming

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP and then Honourable Minister for

Information and later Environment. He had established himself as the

torchbearer of his generation and a leader not just of the Yala Nation, but

Cross River State and, indeed, Nigeria, all in barely 59 years confirming

the trite saying that after all it is not so much the length of our years

that matters but the life in our years. It is not so much the quantity of

our lives but the quality. John had life in every year of his life and

lived a qualitative and productive life. Mercifully I had the opportunity

of visiting him in Dubai while he was receiving treatment. He still

demonstrated that zest for life that had become characteristic. He looked

forward to the future of his family, people, State and country with faith

and hoped and looked forward to his continued contributions to society, but

the Almighty in His wisdom has called him to service in His kingdom.

He was the essential family man who strongly believed that the family was

the foundation of society. He was a loving husband to Mary Alache, and a

doting father to Anthony Ikaba, Grace, John (Junior) and Mary Rita with

whom my family and I share this grief. Our consolation is that he found

eternal rest, after his earthly exertions, in the bosom of his Maker whom

he faithfully served while on this mortal plane and after a life of love,

service and sacrifice to family, community, State, Country, humanity and

the Almighty.

Ajonny, when is the best time for one to die? The best time is when one

actually dies. For you your time came when you did. Rest in perfect peace

my brother even as you live in our hearts forever.

Victor Ndoma-Egba, SAN, is former Senate Leader and current Chairman of

NDDC