Trial of Ex Gov Sule Lamido Continues Today

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja yesterday adjourned the trial of Sule Lamido, former Governor of Yobe State to today for continuation.

The adjournment, according to the Judge, is to enable the prosecution avail the defense with all the necessary documents required for trial.

Lamido was arraigned alongside two of his sons – Aminu Sule Lamido and Mustapha Sule Lamido. Also docked with the former governor for allegedly defrauding the state to the tune of N1.35billion were Aminu Wada Abubakar and his (Lamido’s) companies: Bamaina Holdings Ltd and Speeds International Ltd.

In the course of the trial yesterday, the first prosecution witness, Philip Adepoju, a banker with Guaranty Trust Bank who was subpoenaed before the court presented account opening package of Interior Woodwork Limited, statement of account from July 2007 to December 2013 and certification of identification.

They were all admitted in evidence.

However, the statement of account for Interior Woodwork Limited of which the Prosecution Counsel, Chile Okoroma intended to tender through the witness could not be admitted due to an objection raised by the defense.

The defense, led by Kanu Agabi (SAN) objected to the admissibility of the document, stating that the documents were not front-loaded into evidence and even if it was admitted they will need time to study it.

Okoroma, however told the court that the prosecution had tendered the same documents in the previous court where the case was formerly heard.

The case commenced de novo before Justice Ojukwu due to the retirement of Justice Ademola.