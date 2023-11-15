Trending Today: Media Highlights!

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. President Bola Tinubu has engaged in negotiations with the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) for a multi-billion dollar infrastructure finance facility. The funding aims to support a diverse range of infrastructure projects at both federal and sub-national levels in Nigeria. Tinubu emphasized Nigeria’s potential as a beacon of hope for Africa, highlighting opportunities for high-yielding investments in areas such as port infrastructure, power infrastructure, and agro-allied facilities. The IDB expressed readiness to collaborate, acknowledging Nigeria’s decisive economic reforms and pledging support for significant investments, with the IDB President announcing a $50 billion investment for the African continent.

2. The national industrial action called by the Central Working Committee (CWC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) yielded mixed results across different states. In Kogi and Plateau, civil servants complied with the strike, while in Taraba, workers went about their normal schedules in defiance. The strike was called to protest the assault on the National President of NLC and violations of workers’ rights in Imo State. Despite a court order restraining the unions, workers in some states, including Kwara and Bauchi, reported for work, while others observed the strike, leading to varied levels of compliance.

3. President Joe Biden is aiming to stabilize the strained relationship between the United States and China in the summit with President Xi Jinping on Wednesday. The focus is on restoring communication channels, particularly in the military, to prevent misunderstandings that could lead to conflict. Both sides have engaged in diplomatic efforts leading up to the summit. Success, as defined by Biden, involves returning to a “normal course” with China, ensuring open lines of communication, especially during crises.

4. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reversed the December deadline for the withdrawal of old naira notes, including N200, N500, and N1,000 denominations. These old notes will continue to be legal tender alongside the newly redesigned notes until their gradual phase-out. This decision follows a Supreme Court order, according to financial analyst Kelechi Mgboji. The CBN emphasized that, by law, all banknotes it issues will remain legal tender indefinitely, surpassing the initial deadline set for December 31, 2023. The move is said to align with international best practices and aims to prevent a recurrence of past challenges.

5. Several female Nigerian football players, including Asisat Oshoala and Rasheedat Ajibade, have been nominated for the 2023 Confederation of African Football Women’s Player of the Year award. Nigeria has the highest number of nominees, with a total of eight players, and the awards ceremony is scheduled for December 11 in Marrakech, Morocco. Additionally, the Super Falcons’ head coach, Randy Waldrum, and three other Nigerian players are nominated in other categories at the 2023 CAF awards.

6. A Nigerian woman named Joy Nsude, residing in the United Kingdom, was found dead in her residence in Hartlepool. She had spoken with her husband and others on the phone before her demise. She was a student of International Management at Teesside University. The cause of her death on November 2, 2023, is still unknown, and her husband is seeking donations for her funeral arrangements. The news was shared by a member of the Nigerian community in the UK, Ibironke Khadeejah Quadri, on Facebook.

7. Mr. Eazi addressed questions about his private wedding, asserting that it was not as quiet as suggested and directing people to the music video of his song “Legalize” for details. He emphasized that the video contains evidence of their marriage. Temi Otedola, Mr. Eazi’s wife, shared that their connection felt like home, describing it as finding a best friend and soulmate. The couple got engaged in April 2022 and has kept much of their relationship private. Temi expressed a desire to enjoy their engagement before delving into wedding preparations. Overall, their love story is celebrated, and well-wishes are extended to the couple.

