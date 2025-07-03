Transfer Update: Arsenal Target Rodrygo, London Rivals Battle for Kudus, Romero Linked to Atletico

With the summer transfer window now gaining momentum, European clubs are rebuilding their teams, with Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester United, and the rest of them dominating the headlines.

Pre-seasons having commenced, a few of the best stars of the world could be in line for a transfer in the near future.

Arsenal’s Pursuit of Bernabéu Star

Arsenal’s pursuit of Real Madrid’s Rodrygo has accelerated, with it reported that the Gunners are optimistic of signing the Brazilian. A £70m signing, the Brazilian is reportedly unsure of his role in Madrid’s team with new manager Xabi Alonso and has put himself in the shop window. Mikel Arteta would like to introduce a bit of class into attacking line and feels Rodrygo would be the perfect player to fill his attack-hinging plan.

Atletico Madrid Go Big for Romero

They are also to the fore in Spain to sign Tottenham no-nonsense centre-half Cristian Romero. Argentine centre-half Romero has made a huge impression since he arrived at the Spurs and Atletico are also reported to be making a £61 million bid to play him at the Wanda Metropolitano.

London Battle for Kudus

And in transfer rumor, Tottenham’s bid of £50m for Mohammed Kudus was turned down by West Ham. The 24-year-old Ghanaian midfielder, who had a decent first Premier League season, remains an Ange Postecoglou number one target priority. But the Hammers don’t want to lose the 24-year-old unless they get a much improved offer.

Man United Shaping Their Attack

Manchester United will auction Jadon Sancho for £25 million, and Juventus remains in the hunt. Sancho is also said to be agreeable to a salary reduction in a bid to complete a Turin transfer. Red Devils are also on the verge of signing Aston Villa winger Ollie Watkins, with talks having already begun. Villa is said to be asking for £60 million.

Conte Wants Lookman, Newcastle Chase Trafford

Napoli new boss Antonio Conte is targeting Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman at Atalanta, who has caught his eye with his display in Serie A. Newcastle are meanwhile preparing to seal the signing of Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and negotiate further with Nottingham Forest for a switch on Swedish winger Anthony Elanga.

Other Notable News

Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma will pass on interest from Bayern Munich to pledge his future long-term with the Seagulls.

Sunderland, who missed out on signing Marcin Bulka from Saudi Arabian team Neom, are now targeting Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

They are also on the cusp of signing Union Saint-Gilloise midfielder Noah Sadiki.

Besiktas are releasing experience Italian forward Ciro Immobile and he will join Bologna on a free.

Arsenal are to complete a transfer transfer of Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera, with 21-year-old centre-back rejecting enhanced offer in La Liga in favour of Premier League dreams.

Wolves defender Nasser Djiga is close to a loan transfer to Rangers, and Werder Bremen are attempting to sign Leeds defender Max Wober.

French side Lyon have valued Belgian wide player Malick Fofana at £51.5 million, with English Premier League sides and other European clubs interested in the services of the player in the summer window.

Chelsea have begun negotiations with Borussia Dortmund for French centre back Soumaila Coulibaly, who can be loaned to Strasbourg next season.

With signings still pouring in, the fans are guaranteed to have surprises aplenty, last-minute U-turns, and hopefully some fantasy signings materializing in what promises to be one of the most absorbing windows in recent times.