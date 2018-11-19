Trailing Nigeria, Others, Algeria Picks AFCON 2019 Ticket

Riyad Mahrez scored two amazing goals as former winners Algeria qualified for next year’s African Nations Cup finals on Sunday, with Guinea, Mauritania and the Ivory Coast also securing their places.

They are trailing the Super Eagles of Nigeria who qualified on Saturday after holding the Bafana Bafana of South Africa to a 1-1 draw in Johannesburg. Mali, Morocco and Uganda were also added to the list on Saturday.

Mahrez struck twice in the opening half hour as Algeria sped into a three-goal lead away against Togo before eventually winning 4-1. The team won the continental title in 1990.

Sunday’s victory has placed them at the top in Group D.

Mauritania qualified for the first time from Group I as they came from a goal down to beat Botswana 2-1 in Nouakchott with Ismael Diakite scoring an 84th-minute sealer.

Guinea qualified without kicking a ball several hours before their Group H game against Cote d’Ivoire in Conakry, when Rwanda and the Central African Republic drew 2-2 in Kigali.

Guinea then went on to win the group with a 1-1 home draw.

The Ivorians got the point they needed for qualification when Jean-Michael Seri equalised Mohamed Yattara’s early goal for the hosts.

Burkina Faso, Tanzania and Zimbabwe all missed out on a chance to book their berths.

Burkina Faso were beaten 2-1 in Angola while captain Willam Jebor scored the only goal as Liberia checked Zimbabwe 1-0 in Monrovia.

Tanzania lost 1-0 away in Lesotho, who won a rare competitive international with a header from tall centre back Nkau Lerotholi.

The top two teams in the 12 groups qualify except Group B which includes already-qualified tournament hosts, Cameroon, where Morocco have secured the only slot.

Egypt, Madagascar, Senegal and Tunisia had all booked their place last month.