Tragedy in Kwall: Three Killed During Peaceful Protest Amid Ongoing Violence in Plateau

A tragic incident took place on Wednesday, June 4th, 2025, in the Kwall District of Bassa Local Government Area, Plateau State. On that day, three innocent lives were lost.

Unarmed protesters had gathered peacefully to voice their grief and frustration over the continued killings in Irigwe land violence that has persisted despite the presence of military forces in the region.

Instead of receiving protection, the protesters were reportedly met with gunfire from those meant to keep them safe.

In a circulating video, the deadly shooting happened near a military surveillance drone station, raising even more concern. Yet, no arrests have been made, and no one has been held accountable.