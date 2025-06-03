Traditional Ruler Emmanuel Omanji Rescued Days After Abduction

His Royal Highness, Emmanuel Sarki Omanji, the Sangari of Dari, who was kidnapped by gunmen from his home in Dari village, Kokona Local Government Area, has been safely rescued.

According to the reports, the traditional ruler was abducted on May 28 around 8:00 p.m. when unknown gunmen stormed his residence along Amba Road.

He was rescued unharmed by security forces on Monday, June 2 at around 9:00 p.m. in the Panwasa Mountains, near Mada Station. The rescue followed intense pressure and operations by the troops.

Security sources confirmed that he was immediately taken to the General Hospital in Garaku for medical check-up and has since been reunited with his family.