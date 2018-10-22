Total Women’s Africa Cup of Nations; Nigeria Drawn in Group B against South Africa, Others

Ahead of the 2018 Total Women’s Africa Cup of Nations scheduled to hold in Ghana between November 17 and December 1, 2018, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled the teams and their groups.

Ghana being the host, was handed a tricky group for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations when they were drawn to face Cameroon and Mali in Group A.

The Black Queens, who will be based in the capital Accra, will also take on Algeria following the draw for African women’s flagship competition on Sunday night.

Title holders Nigeria got what looks like a favourable group as they will play South Africa, Zambia and Kenya in Group B in the coastal city of Cape Coast.

The Black Queens will play the opening match of the competition on 17 November when they take on Algeria at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ghana will play Mali three days before wrapping up their group campaign against giants Cameroon on 23 November in Accra.

The Super Falcons will open their campaign on 18 November in Cape Coast before tackling Zambia at the same venue three days later.

Nigeria, eight-time winners, will complete their group phase matches with their clash with Kenya on 24 November.

The top two sides in the groups will progress to the semi-finals.

This year’s competition, to be held in the West African country for the first time, also serves as the African qualifiers to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The top three teams will qualify for the World Cup to be held in France in June next year.

Below is the list of the groups:

Group A

Ghana

Algeria

Mali

Cameroon

Group B

Nigeria

South Africa

Zambia

Kenya