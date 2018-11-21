Tosyn Bucknor’s Emotional Poem Before Her Demise

Did she foresee her death? The poem of the On-Air Personality (OAP), Tosyn Bucknor who passed away on Monday would get you thinking amid tears for the late writer cum actress.

The touching, well-composed poem was shared by Annie Idibia, wife of Nigerian music legend, 2Face (2Baba) Idibia, even as she mourns her.

The poem reads:

I look into the future and see me cease

I feel no fear, my face won’t even cease

My steps on this earth, a testament to life

Leaving this place filled with strife

Don’t cry for me, shed tears for yourself

For each date you acquire gives you a little less.

Now I know why I live the way I do

Any why my mistakes, no second look

If i live my life according to their pace

What’s my price in life’s meaningless race?

Too much odds stacked against this fierce soul

So each hour, all I do is attain my goals

Spent alot of days searching for purpose

Then I put my thoughts into poetry and prose

This is why I was put in this world

Be a voice, Put emotions in words

For every tear I shed and times my eye smiled,

Someone will have known every option I tried.

This cowardly heart felt fear not death

Prize I’ve earned since my birth

My vow to leave a lasting voice after I was

Find a loyal number to keep fighting my cause

Here lies she who lived short but well

No regrets for her, but all her story tell